Stray pet on hold at Visalia Animal Care Center

A stray pet from the City of Visalia with animal ID 179817 is on hold at the Visalia Animal Care Center after being taken in on 11/05/2026, and will be available on 11/12/2026. If you think this is your pet, call (559) 713-4700 or visit the center, which is open Tuesday–Friday 8 a.m.–7 p.m. (walk-ins from 10 a.m.) and Saturday 8 a.m.–12 p.m. (walk-ins from 9 a.m.).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visalia Animal Services