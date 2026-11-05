Found pet reported; owner asked to call shelter

A community member found a stray pet in Visalia; it is not at the Visalia Animal Care Center. If this may be your animal, call the Animal Care Center at (559) 713-4700. The center is open Tuesday–Friday 8 a.m.–7 p.m. (walk-ins from 10 a.m.) and Saturday 8 a.m.–12 p.m.; staff also remind residents to spay and neuter their pets to help control the animal population.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visalia Animal Services