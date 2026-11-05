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Visalia
Found pet reported; owner asked to call shelter
7 days ago
A community member found a stray pet in Visalia; it is not at the Visalia Animal Care Center. If this may be your animal, call the Animal Care Center at (559) 713-4700. The center is open Tuesday–Friday 8 a.m.–7 p.m. (walk-ins from 10 a.m.) and Saturday 8 a.m.–12 p.m.; staff also remind residents to spay and neuter their pets to help control the animal population.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visalia Animal Services
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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