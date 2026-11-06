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Visalia

TNR cat clinic offers 18 walk-in slots Nov. 10

8 days ago
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Visalia Animal Services will offer 18 walk-in TNR (trap-neuter-return) appointments on Tuesday, November 10 at the Visalia Animal Care Center, 29016 Hwy 99, with cat drop-off from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or until all slots are filled. The TNR clinic costs $10.30 per cat, which includes an ear tip, rabies shot, and spay/neuter; all cats must arrive in a humane trap, and the program will not run on Wednesday, November 11 due to Veterans Day closure. For questions, call 559-713-4700 or email Animalservices@visalia.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visalia Animal Services

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