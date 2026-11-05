Meet With Visalia Vice Mayor Liz Wynn Nov. 9

Residents can meet one-on-one with Vice Mayor Liz Wynn at this month’s Council Corner on Monday, November 9, 2026, at City Hall West – 707 W. Acequia Ave. Walk-ins begin at 5:30 PM, and 10-minute appointment slots run from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM, with more appointment times to be added as earlier slots fill.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Visalia