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Visalia
Meet With Visalia Vice Mayor Liz Wynn Nov. 9
4 days ago
Residents can meet one-on-one with Vice Mayor Liz Wynn at this month’s Council Corner on Monday, November 9, 2026, at City Hall West – 707 W. Acequia Ave. Walk-ins begin at 5:30 PM, and 10-minute appointment slots run from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM, with more appointment times to be added as earlier slots fill.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Visalia
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