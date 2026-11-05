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Sports
Plaza Park tennis and pickleball courts reopen
7 days ago
The tennis and pickleball courts at Plaza Park will reopen to the public on 2026-11-06 after an improvement project that resurfaced and restriped all courts to improve play and keep the facilities in good shape for the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Visalia
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