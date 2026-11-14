Viroqua’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want a stable local role or a short-term contract. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Vernon Health / Vernon Memorial Healthcare

Vernon Health / Vernon Memorial Healthcare Location: Viroqua, WI

Type: Part-time (0.75 FTE, benefit-eligible)

Pay: From $38.00/hour (DOE) + night/weekend differentials, holiday pay, full benefits

12-hour night shifts (7 PM–7 AM) in a rural ER with a close-knit team and wide variety of cases. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of ER experience and want strong support, continuing education, and chances to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Vernon Memorial Healthcare

Location: Viroqua, WI

Type: Likely full-time physician role (hospital + clinics)

Likely (hospital + clinics) Pay: Not listed (includes relocation + sign-on bonuses)

Broad women’s health practice from adolescence through post-menopause, with shared 1:3 call and hospital OB coverage. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) with match, and the chance to shape rural healthcare in an award-winning critical access hospital.

Employer: NEXTAFF (staffing agency)

(staffing agency) Location: Viroqua, WI

Type: Contract (6 weeks)

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour

Setting: Skilled Nursing / Long-Term Care

Skilled Nursing / Long-Term Care Shift: Evenings, 1:45 PM–10:15 PM

Short-term contract with steady evening hours and solid pay for CNAs with active Wisconsin certification. Good option if you want to boost your income quickly while working in a long-term care setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Viroqua tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.