COVINGTON, Va. (VR) – The inaugural Cougar Connection Dinner brought a unique dining experience to The Highland Centre McDonald’s, combining fine dining with a school fundraiser. Inspired by a similar fundraising event held at a McDonald’s in Canada, local McDonald’s owner and operator Dan Jackson reached out to Alleghany High School’s Derek Cantrell to bring […]

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