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Covington
White-Glove Dining For A Cause At McDonald’s
By Christopher Mentz,4 days ago
COVINGTON, Va. (VR) – The inaugural Cougar Connection Dinner brought a unique dining experience to The Highland Centre McDonald’s, combining fine dining with a school fundraiser. Inspired by a similar fundraising event held at a McDonald’s in Canada, local McDonald’s owner and operator Dan Jackson reached out to Alleghany High School’s Derek Cantrell to bring […]
The post White-Glove Dining For A Cause At McDonald’s appeared first on The Virginian Review.
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