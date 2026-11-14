WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (VR) — Gia Cooke poured in a game-high 22 points Friday night as West Virginia defeated Northwestern 66-53 in the opening game of the GoMart Greenbrier Tip-Off at The Greenbrier. Zahirah Walton got the Mountaineers going early, accounting for West Virginia’s first eight points. Northwestern battled back to even the score […]

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