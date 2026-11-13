RICHMOND, Va. (VR) – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will conduct mandatory chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing on Saturday, Nov. 14, in seven Virginia counties. Hunters who harvest deer in Bland, Grayson, Patrick, Shenandoah, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe counties on Saturday will be required to submit their deer for testing at designated sampling […]

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