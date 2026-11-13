COVINGTON, Va. (VR) – Six members of the Alleghany High School football team have earned All-Shenandoah District honors following the 2026 season. Leading the way for the Cougars was Parker Osborne, who earned first-team honors as a defensive lineman and second-team recognition as an offensive lineman. Elijah “Buddy” Leisure-White was named first-team running back after […]

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