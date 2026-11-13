ATLANTA, Ga. (VR) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) released an updated guideline for prostate cancer screening to help find cancer before it spreads and reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Key changes include a direct recommendation for prostate-specific antigen (PSA)-based screening every two years for average-risk men aged 50-69, with clinicians ensuring patients […]

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