COVINGTON, Va. (VR) – The Boys Home of Virginia Bears traveled to Xenia, Ohio, to compete in the NCSAA Soccer Tournament, an end-of-season event that brought together more than 40 teams. The three-day trip gave the Bears an opportunity to compete against teams from different areas while closing out their soccer season on a positive note. […]

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