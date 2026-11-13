undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Soccer
Boys Home Bears Wrap Up Soccer Season
By The Virginian Review Sports,4 days ago
COVINGTON, Va. (VR) – The Boys Home of Virginia Bears traveled to Xenia, Ohio, to compete in the NCSAA Soccer Tournament, an end-of-season event that brought together more than 40 teams. The three-day trip gave the Bears an opportunity to compete against teams from different areas while closing out their soccer season on a positive note. […]
The post Boys Home Bears Wrap Up Soccer Season appeared first on The Virginian Review.