BEDFORD, Va. (VR) — The National D-Day Memorial honored the service and sacrifice of the Bedford Boys on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with the dedication of two commemorative benches during its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The benches, donated by the Bedford International Alliance (BIA), were installed at the Ridgway-Deming trailhead and serve as a lasting tribute […]

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