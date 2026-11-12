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Soccer

Lambe, Dos Santos Named to All-ACC Second Team

By The Virginian Review Sports,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Km63r_1H0hWmKh00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VR) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (Nov. 11) it’s All-ACC Teams for the 2026 men’s soccer season. Fourth-year midfielders Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos were each named second-team selections.  Lambe led the Cavaliers in points with 20 in a breakout season for the midfielder. A team captain in 2026, Lambe recorded career […]

The post Lambe, Dos Santos Named to All-ACC Second Team appeared first on The Virginian Review.

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