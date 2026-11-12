Lambe, Dos Santos Named to All-ACC Second Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VR) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (Nov. 11) it’s All-ACC Teams for the 2026 men’s soccer season. Fourth-year midfielders Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos were each named second-team selections. Lambe led the Cavaliers in points with 20 in a breakout season for the midfielder. A team captain in 2026, Lambe recorded career […]

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