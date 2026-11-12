Meet the 2027 Hokies: Ryleigh Bakley

Ryleigh Bakley MidfielderGlenside, Pa.Springside Chestnut Hill Academy Virginia Tech women’s soccer has signed Ryleigh Bakley to the 2027 recruiting class. Bakley, a midfielder from Glenside, Pa., played club soccer with Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals. In her nine years with the club, she was named ECNL All-Conference twice and helped her team finish third at Girls Academy […]

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