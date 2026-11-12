South Covington UMC to Host Community Thanksgiving Service November 22

COVINGTON, VA (VR) – South Covington United Methodist Church will host a Community Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, November 22 at 6:00 pm. Rev. April Miller, of Parrish Court UMC, will bring the message. The Sanctuary Choir of South Covington with present a Thanksgiving anthem entitled “God Reigns Medley,” which combines a traditional hymn with a […]

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