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Softball Introduces 2027 Signing Class

By Christopher Mentz,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaYV1_1H0hWEW700

HARRISONBURG, Va. (VR) – James Madison softball signed six student-athletes to its 2027 signing class, Head Coach Loren LaPorte announced Wednesday afternoon.  The group features all-state selections, nationally ranked prospects and talented multi-sport athletes from Virginia, Maryland, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The six incoming Dukes include Isabella Viruet, Haley Helm, Kinley Webb, Braelyn Baulsir, Ella Harmon […]

The post Softball Introduces 2027 Signing Class appeared first on The Virginian Review.

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