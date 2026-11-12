HARRISONBURG, Va. (VR) – James Madison softball signed six student-athletes to its 2027 signing class, Head Coach Loren LaPorte announced Wednesday afternoon. The group features all-state selections, nationally ranked prospects and talented multi-sport athletes from Virginia, Maryland, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The six incoming Dukes include Isabella Viruet, Haley Helm, Kinley Webb, Braelyn Baulsir, Ella Harmon […]

The post Softball Introduces 2027 Signing Class appeared first on The Virginian Review.