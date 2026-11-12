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Basketball

Lady Flames to Close Out Regular Season by Hosting Delaware

By The Virginian Review Sports,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FPuh_1H0hWDOq00

LYNCHBURG, Va. (VR) – Liberty (15-11, 7-7) closes out the regular season with a pair of home matches against Delaware (8-16, 3-11), Thursday and Friday at Liberty Arena. Quick Hits Liberty enters the weekend tied with FIU and New Mexico State for fifth in CUSA standings. The Lady Flames can finish anywhere between third and eighth […]

The post Lady Flames to Close Out Regular Season by Hosting Delaware appeared first on The Virginian Review.

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