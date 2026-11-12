Lady Flames to Close Out Regular Season by Hosting Delaware

LYNCHBURG, Va. (VR) – Liberty (15-11, 7-7) closes out the regular season with a pair of home matches against Delaware (8-16, 3-11), Thursday and Friday at Liberty Arena. Quick Hits Liberty enters the weekend tied with FIU and New Mexico State for fifth in CUSA standings. The Lady Flames can finish anywhere between third and eighth […]

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