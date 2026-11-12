Topher’s Throwback Thursday From The Sports Archives

COVINGTON, Va. (VR – From opening tip to final whistle — it was all Alleghany. The Mountaineers placed four players in double figures and dominated in all phases of the game Monday night at Mountaineer Gym in a 94-39 thrashing of the Covington Cougars. June Godfrey, Montell Watson, Chance Dobbs and Bosco Williams all put […]

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