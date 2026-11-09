Area 18 Athletes Strike Gold at Virginia Beach Games

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (VR) – Area 18 Special Olympics athletes returned from a successful weekend of competition in Virginia Beach, bringing home several medals. The volleyball team earned bronze, while bocce athletes captured gold, silver and bronze medals. The soccer team also had an outstanding showing, bringing home gold. Area 18 Coordinator Ruth Britt expressed her […]

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