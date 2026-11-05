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Basketball

Virginia Tech Reaches Century Mark In 101-53 Win Over Delaware

By The Virginian Review Sports,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDZRf_1Gn2cNPD00

BLACKSBURG, Va. (VR)  – Virginia Tech put together a dominant performance Wednesday evening, rolling past Delaware, 101-53, at Cassell Coliseum to earn its second consecutive victory and improve to 2-0 on the 2026-27 season. The Hokies shot 58.6 percent from the field (41-70), scored 66 points in the paint, and forced Delaware into 23 turnovers. […]

The post Virginia Tech Reaches Century Mark In 101-53 Win Over Delaware appeared first on The Virginian Review.

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