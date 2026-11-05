Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Soccer

Cavaliers Advance On Penalties in ACC First Round Thriller

By The Virginian Review Sports,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHPwA_1Gn26sJ500

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (VR) – The Cavaliers rallied twice in the first half and took a 2-2 draw into overtime and an eventual shootout on Thursday night (Nov. 4) at Alumni Stadium. Virginia (7-6-4) defeated Notre Dame (7-5-4) 5-4 on penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinal round of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship.    Goals (Assist): […]

The post Cavaliers Advance On Penalties in ACC First Round Thriller appeared first on The Virginian Review.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments