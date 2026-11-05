Cavaliers Advance On Penalties in ACC First Round Thriller

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (VR) – The Cavaliers rallied twice in the first half and took a 2-2 draw into overtime and an eventual shootout on Thursday night (Nov. 4) at Alumni Stadium. Virginia (7-6-4) defeated Notre Dame (7-5-4) 5-4 on penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinal round of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship. Goals (Assist): […]

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