Wyatt Michael to Bring Jazz Standards to Historic Masonic Theatre

CLIFTON FORGE, VA (VR) — Wyatt Michael plans to bring the sounds of a Las Vegas or New York jazz club to the Historic Masonic Theatre, performing standards made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, and Ray Charles. In an interview with the Virginian Review, Michael said the upcoming performance will mix familiar […]

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