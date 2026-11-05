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Clifton Forge

Wyatt Michael to Bring Jazz Standards to Historic Masonic Theatre

By Christopher Mentz,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuOA3_1Gn1eDVa00

CLIFTON FORGE, VA (VR) — Wyatt Michael plans to bring the sounds of a Las Vegas or New York jazz club to the Historic Masonic Theatre, performing standards made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, and Ray Charles. In an interview with the Virginian Review, Michael said the upcoming performance will mix familiar […]

The post Wyatt Michael to Bring Jazz Standards to Historic Masonic Theatre appeared first on The Virginian Review.

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