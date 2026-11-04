Veterans, Service Members Eligible for Nov. 11 Offers

SALEM. Va. (VR) – Veterans and active-duty service members can receive free meals, store discounts and admission to attractions through Veterans Day offers listed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans Day falls Wednesday, Nov. 11. Most offers require proof of military service, and participation varies by location. The VA advises checking with individual businesses […]

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