Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Virginia

Veterans, Service Members Eligible for Nov. 11 Offers

By The Virginian Review Staff,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL7fI_1GkXFOGU00

SALEM. Va. (VR) – Veterans and active-duty service members can receive free meals, store discounts and admission to attractions through Veterans Day offers listed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans Day falls Wednesday, Nov. 11. Most offers require proof of military service, and participation varies by location. The VA advises checking with individual businesses […]

The post Veterans, Service Members Eligible for Nov. 11 Offers appeared first on The Virginian Review.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
emoji_love
5

Comments