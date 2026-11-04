Scott, LaHa, Cusack Named to WGCA Fall Watchlists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VR) – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced today (Nov. 3) its inaugural fall watchlists for the Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride, PING WGCA Player of the Year, and WGCA Freshman of the Year Presented by StrackaLine. Head coach Ria Scott was named to the […]

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