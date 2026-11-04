DEAR ABBY: I was sexually assaulted at work about 20 years ago. I went through an off-and-on cycle with that supervisor for almost a year. He used many different tactics: isolating me, befriending me, apologizing insincerely, stating that he was a pillar of the community and no one would believe it, and even telling me […]

The post Dear Abby: Workplace assault leaves lasting scars appeared first on The Virginian Review.