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Cavaliers Have Strong Showings At Navy Classic, Southeast Open

By The Virginian Review Sports,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378Uw0_1GkXEOIh00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VR) – The Virginia wrestling team opened the 2026-27 season on Sunday (Nov. 1) in split action with wrestlers competing at the Navy Classic in Annapolis, Md., and the Southeast Open in Salem, Va. The Cavaliers had three place winners at the Southeast Open while eight Cavaliers went undefeated in pool competition at the […]

The post Cavaliers Have Strong Showings At Navy Classic, Southeast Open appeared first on The Virginian Review.

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