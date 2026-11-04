Cavaliers Have Strong Showings At Navy Classic, Southeast Open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VR) – The Virginia wrestling team opened the 2026-27 season on Sunday (Nov. 1) in split action with wrestlers competing at the Navy Classic in Annapolis, Md., and the Southeast Open in Salem, Va. The Cavaliers had three place winners at the Southeast Open while eight Cavaliers went undefeated in pool competition at the […]

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