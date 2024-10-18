Open in App
    City of Covington announces road closure for Hometown Halloween

    By Virginian Review Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QHjj_0wBwZMx100

    The City of Covington would like to make citizens and businesses aware that starting at 2:00 pm and ending no later than 8:00 pm on Friday, October 25, 2024 Main Street from the intersection of Maple and Main to the parking lot at the former Wells Fargo bank building will be closed to traffic. This […]

    The post City of Covington announces road closure for Hometown Halloween appeared first on The Virginian Review .

