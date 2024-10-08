Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Virginian Review

    Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release September 29, 2024 through October 5, 2024

    By Virginian Review Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKcbM_0vyR17if00

    Bath County Sheriff’s OfficeWeekly News ReleaseSeptember 29, 2024 through October 5, 2024 September 29 Deputy J. Bryan IV responded to a suspicious vehicle in the Warm Springs area.September 29 Deputy R. Miller conducted a traffic stop in the Hot Springs area.September 29 Deputy R. Miller and Deputy T. Plecker responded to The Millboro Mercantile for […]

    The post Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release September 29, 2024 through October 5, 2024 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    The Wall that Heals progression through downtown Clifton Forge October 1
    Virginian Review10 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Alleghany Highlands School Board to Conduct Called Meeting on October 7
    Virginian Review6 days ago
    Sheriff’s Report and Cedar Creek Update take Center Stage at Alleghany Board of Supervisors Meeting
    Virginian Review8 days ago
    Alleghany County Notice to the Public Budget Legal 9-25-24
    Virginian Review2 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    City of Covington Offices and State Offices to close early Friday, October 11 and closed on October 14
    Virginian Review2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Council for the City of Covington sets agenda for October 8 meeting
    Virginian Review6 days ago
    Dear Abby: Things don’t add up in yearlong romance
    Virginian Review2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Fear the Deer! Tis the Season for Increased Vehicle-Deer Crashes
    Virginian Review8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Jackson River Technical Center students construct benches for use at The Wall That Heals
    Virginian Review9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Staunton District Traffic Alert for September 30 – October 4, 2024
    Virginian Review9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    How to Recognize Warning Signs from Guardian Angels
    Emily Standley Allard26 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy