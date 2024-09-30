Monterey, VA – Highland County’s annual Hands & Harvest Festival returns with county-wide fall fun during the weekend of October 11 – 13, 2024, where everyone is invited to celebrate the traditions, harvest, and crafts found in this rural mountain community. From farms to a fire tower, visitors can experience the sights and tastes of […]

The post Fall is sweet in Highland County, Virginia at the 2024 Hands & Harvest Festival appeared first on The Virginian Review .