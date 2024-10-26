Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Virginian-Pilot

    Photos: Norfolk State secures close win against Howard during homecoming game

    By Kendall Warner, The Virginian-Pilot,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43p2hF_0wNdddpd00
    Norfolk State running back Kevon King (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game against Howard at NSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

    Norfolk State narrowly defeated Howard 21-20 during their homecoming game at NSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

    Related Search

    Homecoming gamesNorfolk StateHoward University footballCollege SportsNorfolk State footballCollege football

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    HallSandra
    2d ago
    Congratulations NSU!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Republican Governor Livid After Judge Orders Virginia to Stop Purging Voters and Immediately Reinstate Hundreds of Deleted Names
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Moss Point Man Arrested in Connection with Murder of Missing Man
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Little Bichon Frise Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Local Kentucky retailers preparing for brisk sales for the upcoming holiday shopping season
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    What To Expect At Six Flag New England's 2024 Fright Fest
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy