    Dave’s Hot Chicken in Chesapeake giving away free sandwiches

    By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot,

    1 days ago

    Rapper Drake is celebrating his 38th birthday by “giving” out free sliders at Dave’s Hot Chicken.

    He won’t be handing out the sandwiches himself, but Hampton Roads fans can wait in line at the only local spot, which opened recently in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake.

    The California-based company has chains throughout the U.S., and the restaurant specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken sliders, tenders and bites. Drake is an investor.

    Visit the Chesapeake location from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday only and scan the reward in the Dave’s app.

    Now, that’s music to my ears.

    Details: 2401 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, 757-372-4431; daveshotchicken.com

