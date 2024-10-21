Group files lawsuit arguing Norfolk traffic cameras are unconstitutional

A Flock Camera, an automated license plate reader, hangs on a traffic signal support pole at the intersection of Granby Street and East Little Creek Road in Norfolk on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. A national law firm filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of two local citizens against Norfolk, arguing the cameras violate Fourth Amendment rights. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Two Hampton Roads residents are challenging a system of Norfolk license plate reading cameras in federal court, arguing the cameras violate their constitutional rights.

Norfolk resident Lee Schmidt and Portsmouth resident Crystal Arrington filed the lawsuit in federal court Monday in Norfolk. The plaintiffs argue the Flock Safety camera system — dozens of city traffic cameras that automatically snap pictures of license plates and upload them to a online database — amounts to a search and requires a warrant under the Fourth Amendment.

“I don’t like the government following my every movement and treating me like a criminal suspect when they have no reason to believe I’ve done anything wrong,” Lee, a 42-year-old Navy veteran, said in a news release.

Norfolk installed 172 automatic license plate reading cameras in mid-2023. The cameras automatically snap pictures of license plates and use machine learning to upload vehicle details into an online database. Any police department with a Flock subscription can then access that information without a search warrant if approved by Norfolk police.

“The sort of tracking that would have taken days of effort, multiple officers, and significant resources just a decade ago now takes just a few mouse clicks,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges the tracking by Norfolk’s Flock cameras violates the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

For 30 days, the system can track a car’s movements. “In doing so, it violates the longstanding societal expectation that people’s movements and associations over an extended period are their business alone,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit was filed by the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit law firm specializing in civil liberties cases. The firm also filed a civil rights lawsuit earlier this year on behalf of a pair of Eastern Shore food truck owners alleging harassment by a town official. The suit lists the city of Norfolk, Norfolk Police Department and Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot as defendants.

Hampton Roads police argue the cameras improve public safety . Isle of Wight County authorities said the cameras helped lead to the arrest a murder suspect, and Portsmouth police told The Pilot they used the system to track and locate a missing person.

However, the cameras are unregulated in Virginia, and police in other states have used the cameras for non-investigatory purposes. Privacy advocates have also voiced concerns about the cameras.

“Following someone’s every move can tell you some incredibly intimate details about them, such as where they work, who they associate with, whether or not they’re religious, what hobbies they have and any medical conditions they may have,” Institute for Justice senior attorney Robert Frommer said in the news release. “This type of intrusive, ongoing monitoring of someone’s life is not just creepy, it’s unconstitutional.”

Earlier this year, a Norfolk Circuit Court judge ruled Flock camera pictures could not be used as evidence in a local court case without a search warrant, citing Fourth Amendment protections, according to previous Virginian-Pilot reporting.

As part of the federal suit, the plaintiffs are seeking to bar Norfolk from operating the camera system, delete all Flock camera data, forbid police from using the system or accessing data without a warrant and pay for attorney fees and legal costs.

“While the city of Norfolk cannot comment on pending litigation, the city’s intent in implementing the use of Flock cameras (which are automatic license plate readers) is to enhance citizen safety while also protecting citizen privacy,” Norfolk spokesperson Kelly Straub said in an emailed statement.

Several other regional cities and counties use the camera system, including Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, York County, Poquoson, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County and Franklin.

