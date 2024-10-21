Man dead, 2 others injured in Portsmouth shooting

Police investigate a shooting in the 500 block of Mount Vernon Ave in Portsmouth, Virginia on Dec. 22, 2022 Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Police are investigating a triple shooting in Portsmouth on Sunday evening in which one was person was killed and two were injured.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a call in the 2300 block of Jefferson Street, off Deep Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Two other men were treated at a local hospital as walk-ins. One of the men, 44-year-old Danyelle Akoya Lee, died from his injuries.

No other details have been provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536. They can also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.