6 people, including 3 children, injured in crash involving Suffolk school bus

SUFFOLK — Six people were injured — including three children — in a crash Monday afternoon involving a Suffolk Public Schools bus and three other vehicles.

Just after 4 p.m., bus number 410 from Creekside Elementary School was involved in a crash at the intersection of Bridge Road and College Drive in the northern section of the city at the border with Chesapeake, said police spokesperson Mandy Bartholomew.

One child on the bus was injured, as were two children not on the bus, and three adults were injured. All of the injuries were described as not life-threatening, according to a news release.

Four people were taken to a local hospital, Bartholomew said in an email Tuesday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear how many those were children.

The students on the bus were taken back to Creekside Elementary, which is off Shoulders Hill Road in the nearby Bennett’s Creek development.

The crash was under investigation, Bartholomew said.