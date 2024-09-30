ODU enjoys 1st win of the season, but ‘now it’s on to the next game’ and Sun Belt Conference play

Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) is tackled by Old Dominion University defender Kris Trinidad (43). Old Dominion University faced Appalachian State on Oct. 21, 2023 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

NORFOLK — Old Dominion’s players felt joy, excitement, validation and jubilation after Saturday’s dramatic comeback win at Bowling Green.

Despite having to wait four games to taste victory, one emotion the Monarchs did not experience was relief.

That would imply that they didn’t expect to do it all along.

ODU (1-3) won 30-27 when Aaron Young scored from 4 yards with 24 seconds left to cap a 79-yard drive calmly orchestrated by backup quarterback Colton Joseph.

It was the third time this season the Monarchs had the ball in the final two minutes with a chance to take the lead. It was the first time they succeeded, though they expected to each time.

“I think there are times in your coaching career where wins are more of an exhale as opposed to exhilaration,” coach Ricky Rahne said Monday at his weekly news conference. “It’s more of a relief than feeling happy. I’ve had that experience in my life before, and it’s something that you’ve got to work hard to not have. You’ve got to take joy and pride and be happy with the wins, and not let it just be a thing where you’re relieved when you get that done.”

ODU fell 23-19 at South Carolina, 20-13 to East Carolina and 37-17 to Virginia Tech before finally breaking through. The tough non-conference stretch, Rahne said, should help prepare the Monarchs for the Sun Belt Conference schedule, which starts Saturday at Coastal Carolina.

At Bowling Green, ODU scored on its first and last drives of the game and held the physical Falcons (1-3) to 96 rushing yards.

Rahne’s “24-hour rule” allows his players to celebrate wins or mourn losses for a day.

“Yeah, we won the game, but now it’s on to the next game,” defensive end Kris Trinidad said. “We expect to win every game.”

Young, a senior transfer from Rutgers, carried 12 times for 74 yards Saturday. He said the Monarchs’ previous experience with tight finishes finally paid off.

“That’s where all the calmness really comes from: just being prepared in those situations and not really being uptight about anything,” Young said.

Joseph entered the game after starter Grant Wilson exited with an injury.

Asked which quarterback might start this week, Rahne was characteristically vague.

“The guy who gives us the best chance to win the game,” he said.

