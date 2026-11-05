🍽️ Multiple Hardee’s Openings in Virginia, MN ($14–$19/hr)

Virginia’s food scene is busy, and Hardee’s is hiring across multiple shifts. If you like fast-paced work, free food perks, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hardee’s (Northland Restaurant Group / DORO Inc.)

Hardee’s (Northland Restaurant Group / DORO Inc.) Location: Virginia, MN

Pay: $16–$19/hour

Type: Likely full-time or part-time, shift-based

Lead the crew, keep things running smooth, and help serve up hot food fast. Must be 18+, with perks like free meal discounts, flexible scheduling, insurance, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Hardee’s (Northland Restaurant Group / DORO Inc.)

Hardee’s (Northland Restaurant Group / DORO Inc.) Location: Virginia, MN

Pay: $14–$17/hour

Type: Likely part-time or full-time, early shifts

Perfect if you’re an early bird—shifts usually start around 5 a.m. Work as a cook or cashier, with above-average starting wages, free meal discounts, flexible hours, and 401(k) with match. Workers under 18 may get a lower training wage at first, as allowed by law.

Employer: Hardee’s (Northland Restaurant Group / DORO Inc.)

Hardee’s (Northland Restaurant Group / DORO Inc.) Location: Virginia, MN

Pay: $14–$17/hour

Type: Likely part-time or full-time, afternoon/evening shifts

Good fit if you like afternoon and evening hours. Help with cooking, taking orders, and keeping the restaurant clean, with the same meal discounts, flexible scheduling, insurance options, holiday pay, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.