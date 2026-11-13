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Politics
Virginia Republicans stand by the president as the party loses dozens of seats and more headlines
By Staff Report,4 days ago
• “Virginia Republicans stand by the president as the party loses dozens of seats in Congress.” — Cardinal News
• “State inspector general is investigating $52M failed child support IT project.” — VPM
• “No more skipping driver’s ed at 18 in Virginia.” — Axios
• “‘No babies, no toddlers’: The Virginia island where land and people are disappearing.” — CNN
• “Civil War soldier who died in Northern Virginia is finally laid to rest.” — InsideNoVa
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