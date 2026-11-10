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Virginia
Virginia State University has historic fall enrollment and more state headlines
By Staff Report,5 days ago
• “Virginia State University has historic fall enrollment.” — VPM
• “Virginia DMV announces new driver’s license requirements for first-time applicants.” — WSLS
• “Virginia senator pushes Chesterfield to reject voter-approved tax.” — Axios
• “Virginia State Police to launch academy nonresidency pilot program.” — The Virginian-Pilot
• “Christmas light battle: Owners of Virginia attraction sue city after limiting its 125 foot tower.” — The Independent
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