Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Virginia

Virginia State University has historic fall enrollment and more state headlines

By Staff Report,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUkOT_1GwBb36400

The state Capitol. (Photo by Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

• “Virginia State University has historic fall enrollment.” — VPM

• “Virginia DMV announces new driver’s license requirements for first-time applicants.” — WSLS

• “Virginia senator pushes Chesterfield to reject voter-approved tax.” — Axios

• “Virginia State Police to launch academy nonresidency pilot program.” — The Virginian-Pilot

• “Christmas light battle: Owners of Virginia attraction sue city after limiting its 125 foot tower.” — The Independent

SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments