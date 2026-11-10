Virginia State University has historic fall enrollment and more state headlines

The state Capitol. (Photo by Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

• “Virginia State University has historic fall enrollment.” — VPM

• “Virginia DMV announces new driver’s license requirements for first-time applicants.” — WSLS

• “Virginia senator pushes Chesterfield to reject voter-approved tax.” — Axios

• “Virginia State Police to launch academy nonresidency pilot program.” — The Virginian-Pilot

• “Christmas light battle: Owners of Virginia attraction sue city after limiting its 125 foot tower.” — The Independent

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