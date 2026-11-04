Drought and equipment problems kill 130,000 trout at Virginia hatchery, more headlines

The state Capitol. (Photo by Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

• “Poll: Roughly half of young Virginia voters ID as independents, vote Democratic.” — VPM News

• “Drought and equipment problems kill 130,000 trout at Virginia hatchery.” — Bay Journal

• “Health insurance premiums too high? Check out the Virginia Premium Savings program.” — Augusta Free Press

• “Roanoke coalition names Texas firm to study AI center plan.” — Virginia Business

• “PHOTOS: Former USS Enterprise begins final voyage from Virginia.” — WAVY

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