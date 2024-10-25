Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Virginia Mercury

    Virginia considering future building code updates that could help with infill development

    By Charlotte Rene Woods,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxuGs_0wLSg0Zr00

    A single-staircase structure in Charlottesville built before modern codes. (Lyle Solla-Yates)

    Virginia’s next building code update isn’t until 2027, but state lawmakers are already proactively thinking about ways it could be tweaked to help foster development on vacant or underutilized urban parcels and encourage affordable housing. An advisory group is expected to produce recommendations for how Virginia might update its zoning code to allow for certain multi-unit buildings over three-stories to only need one stairwell instead of several.

    The idea is that in lieu of an extra stairwell, buildings on smaller parcels in urban areas can still be developed or redeveloped to create additional housing units.

    “When you go from three to six floors, you open up a lot more options for units,” said Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who carried a bill to create the advisory group in this year’s legislative session. “It’s not a cure-all, but it does allow you to redevelop and increase your units.”

    The advisory group is weighing the pros and cons of doing so and preparing recommendations to share by the end of this year. His bill, also carried by Del. Adele McClure, D-Arlington, passed the legislature with bipartisan support before being signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

    “We’re seeing an increased momentum across the country, both at the state level and the locality level, because of, to be quite frank, the housing crunch, the supply crunch, the affordability crunch,” VanValkenburg said.

    He points to localities that have allowed for single-staircases for buildings up to six floors — like Seattle, Washington, New York, New York and Honolulu, Hawaii. These types of structures require considering factors like caps on square footage or number of residential units per floor or specific additional fire safety measures.  At the state level, Tennessee passed a law this year to allow localities to adopt building code sections for single-stairwell residential buildings up to six stories.

    While the concept could help with housing and infill development, public safety officials do note fire hazard concerns. Steven Sites, a fire marshal in Fairfax who serves on the advisory group, noted potential issues in single-stair buildings over three floors.

    For instance, he said that not all fire vehicles have the equipment to reach higher windows and he noted how both firefighters and residents would utilize the same stairwell when residents are trying to evacuate as firefighters respond to a fire.

    He said that if Virginia were to pursue allowing for single-stair buildings up to six floors, there could be things to “make this have a better look and feel for fire service.”

    That could entail requiring smoke detectors in the common areas.

    “Currently in the code in an apartment-style building like this, there’s no requirement for smoke detection in these common areas,” he said. “So we know that’s a piece that could be added.”

    He added that another consideration could be if certain localities should be allowed to tap into single-stair code or if it would become a statewide requirement for buildings up to six floors.

    VanValkenburg said that he and McClure didn’t want to “legislate building codes.” He said that they saw their measure to create an advisory group as a way to encourage adoption of single-staircase allowances when Virginia updates its zoning code in 2027.

    The report from the advisory committee will be one part of the larger process when Virginia next updates its building code.

    Andrew Clark, vice president of government affairs for the Home Builders Association of Virginia, previously told The Mercury how tweaking staircase requirements can help solve development issues in spaces that are ripe for housing but would otherwise be abandoned projects.

    “This has the potential to unlock some really challenging sites in cities and built out areas that are trying to figure out how to do infill right,” Clark said. “Removing one staircase can really change the equation on what housing can be provided more affordably. Once you start opening up square footage from the staircases and corridors that eat up so much space, you can create more of a communal feel for new buildings.”

    As the advisory group works on recommendations, it will still be some time before the state could consider adopting any of them. But VanValkenburg and McClure’s bill was part of a handful of housing-related bills to pass the legislature this year aimed at addressing growing housing affordability issues in Virginia.

    “It’s zoning, it’s the building code, it’s money in the affordable housing trust fund — it’s a bunch of different things,” VanValkenburg said of the various efforts it will take from various people and entities to help with Virginia’s affordable housing issues. “But this is a pretty low-hanging fruit policy idea, I think.”


    SUPPORT: YOU MAKE OUR WORK POSSIBLE

    Related Search

    Infill developmentAffordable housingUrban planningBuilding code updatesHousing crisisUrban areas

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Mike
    16h ago
    It's all well and good until the fire breaks out in the stairwell.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Va. school board to pay $575K to fired teacher who refused to use transgender student’s pronouns
    Virginia Mercury26 days ago
    Congress debates problem gambling as sports bettors trend younger
    Virginia Mercury17 days ago
    Homelessness on the rise in Richmond region’s older population
    Virginia Mercury27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene deaths in Virginia up to 2, future rain prompts more concern
    Virginia Mercury26 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Miyares joins multi-state lawsuit against federal change to nursing home staffing
    Virginia Mercury17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    National bus tour stops in Va., boosts Democrats’ promise to protect ACA, Inflation Reduction Act
    Virginia Mercury19 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    One dead, five Va. communities under voluntary evacuation order from Tropical Depression Helene
    Virginia Mercury29 days ago
    Va. Dept. of Medical Services to tap reserve fund to cover delayed payments amid Medicaid unwinding
    Virginia Mercury11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Nearly 85% of Virginia schools fully accredited this year, a decrease from last year
    Virginia Mercury25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Virginia’s electric vehicle transition depends on the power grid. How is it faring?
    Virginia Mercury25 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    FOIA Friday: Possible campus civil rights violations investigated
    Virginia Mercury23 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Federal government sends Virginia $10 million for Route 58 repair after Hurricane Helene washout
    Virginia Mercury5 days ago
    Will housing win in November?
    Virginia Mercury4 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy