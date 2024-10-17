Open in App
    Think you might have been mistakenly purged from Virginia’s voter rolls? Here’s what to do.

    By Charlotte Rene Woods,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eo31R_0wALWUIE00

    Election official with voting stickers at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, Va., November 5, 2019. (Parker Michels-Boyce/Virginia Mercury)

    Though state law allows people who didn’t indicate citizenship status when filling out forms at the Department of Motor Vehicles to be removed from voter rolls, two lawsuits have alleged that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is violating federal law by continuing removals within 90 days of Election Day.

    For anyone who became a citizen since their last DMV visit, or who suspects they made an error filing out their paperwork that would have booted them from voter lists, there are still ways to cast a ballot in next month’s elections.

    Registrars and election workers won’t turn eligible voters away from polls if they wish to utilize same-day registration or a provisional ballot, according to Henrico County Registrar Mark Coakley.

    “So if they were canceled or not registered, provisional ballots are a fail-safe method.”

    Provisional ballots, most often used in same-day voter registration, are also used when people run into paperwork or registration issues that might need to be resolved.

    With a provisional ballot, voters will still need to follow up with their local registrar office to provide additional documents that can help verify their identity or other facts, like if they are residents of Virginia and the city or county they voted in, and whether they are U.S. citizens or have had their voting rights restored after a previous felony conviction.

    “We can research to make sure they are citizens or became citizens or had their rights restored,” Coakley explained.

    Coakley said that when using a provisional ballot, voters are also given instructions to help with the follow-up procedures.

    “They’ll get a letter attached to their provisional ballot, giving them all the information of ‘This is the reason why (you may have this ballot)’ and ‘Here’s the ways to get hold of us to present evidence if you choose to do so,’” he said.

    Chesterfield County Registrar Missy Vera stressed that same-day registration can happen at any early voting location as well as on Election Day, which is Nov. 5.

    Coakley also suggested that anyone who might be concerned they could have been mistakenly caught up in the recent voter roll purges check Virginia Department of Elections’ online citizen portal to see their voter status.

    Andrea Gaines, a communications manager at the Department of Elections, also said that people “can always reach out to their local registrar if they have questions about their registration status.”

    Vera, from Chesterfield County, concurred.

    “Anyone may call our office to inquire about their registration or inquire as to their options,” Vera said. “We are happy to help.”

    Early voting — by mail, ballot drop boxes, and at select locations — runs through Nov. 2.  Election Day is on Nov. 5.


    Cathy
    1d ago
    So we all know about Harris’ failure response to the Hurricane Helene-took her 5 days to go look, Biden 6, one was having a great time with elites and making commercials about the hate for Donald Trump, the other on the beach asleep. She sent fema - who arrived a few days later and sent 1000 troops. People hung onto life, thank god for Samaritan purse, their neighbors, lineman, volunteers, Bethany Franklin, Trump all brought supplies, random people set up food and rescue groups, at any rate fema, when finally arrived set up a base, but stated they lacked employees that could not travel and road closed signs thwarted any rescue attempts- not to mention it was on web site about equity first, then green energy, then people- dei has no bussiness in anything, it rots everything it touches, -several days later, more troops were sent in by this administration. Ok , the people that were affected could apply for $750. But it would take time,Get mailed or idk even if you could cash it. But also be eligible for more funds, only time will tell and a lot of the people posted they were denied the $750. No mail boxes, people still waiting for rescue all this time. EPIC FAILURE- then Harris tries to eject and attack desantis! 🤡 on the next hurricane Milton ,even walking straight to the press to make a scene, thinking she had something to say, how long have we seen her run from the press- she wanted to politicize the hurricane- now the illegals- they got instant homes, phones, debit cards
    Stacy Parks
    1d ago
    The officer of elections is tasked with maintaining the voter registrations. Fire any one of them who is not doing his or her job. Verify your voter registration before going to vote. Eligible voters need to get registered to vote.
