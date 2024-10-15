Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Virginia Mercury

    What’s new and what to watch for in the upcoming ACA open enrollment period

    By Julie Appleby,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kc1NK_0w7IRmRI00

    (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    It’s that time of year again: In most states, including Virginia, the Affordable Care Act’s annual open enrollment season for health plans begins Nov. 1 and lasts through Jan. 15 .

    Current enrollees who do not update their information or select an alternative will be automatically reenrolled in their current plan or, if that plan is no longer available, into a plan with similar coverage.

    Last year marked a record enrollment of about 21 million people. This time around, consumers will find a few things have changed.

    Don’t fall for advertising scams

    While some health plans offer small-dollar gift cards or other incentives to encourage participation in wellness efforts, they would not offer cash cards worth thousands of dollars a month to help with groceries, gas, or rent. Even so, social media and online sites are rife with such promises.

    Such ads are among the avenues allegedly used by unscrupulous brokers who enroll or switch plans without the express permission of consumers, according to a lawsuit filed in Florida .

    Also, be cautious about the websites you use to search for coverage.

    Type “Obamacare” or “cheap health insurance” into a search engine and often what pops up first are sponsored private sector websites unaffiliated with the official state or federal government marketplaces for ACA coverage.

    While they may try to look official, they are not. Many such sites offer various options, including non-ACA coverage with limited benefits, a “secret shopper” study found in 2023 . Such non-ACA coverage would not qualify for federal subsidies to help consumers pay premiums.

    The fine print on some websites says that consumers who provide personal information automatically consent to be contacted by sales agents via phone calls, emails, text messages, or automated systems with prerecorded messages.

    When exploring plans, always start with the official federal marketplace’s website, healthcare.gov.

    Even if you don’t live in one of the 29 states served by the federal marketplace , its website provides the link to your official enrollment site when you select your state, or the District of Columbia, from a drop-down list. The federal and state marketplaces also have call centers and other ways to get enrollment assistance. The “find local help” link on healthcare.gov, for example, gives consumers a choice of finding assisters or sales agents near them.

    Is it real insurance?


    Another concern: Regulators are seeing an increase in complaints from consumers about offers of health coverage requiring consumers to join a limited liability corporation, or otherwise attest they are working for a specific company. Indeed, at least two states — Maryland and Maine — have issued warnings, saying that instead of comprehensive ACA coverage, these are often non-ACA products, amounting to a hodgepodge of discount cards, for example, or limited-indemnity plans. This type of plan pays a flat-dollar amount — say, $50 for a doctor visit or $1,000 for a hospital stay — and is meant to buttress more comprehensive coverage, not replace it.

    “Unlike major medical plans, some of these self-funded plans only cover preventive services such as a yearly check-up or annual health screening,” the warning from the Maine Bureau of Insurance says.

    Premiums might be higher … and other new things

    Some insurers will lower premium rates for 2025, but many others are increasing them.

    Although final numbers are still being crunched, experts estimate a median increase of 7% for premiums, according to an analysis by KFF , a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News. Most people who buy ACA coverage are eligible for a subsidy to help with the premiums, which is likely to offset much of the increase, although the higher cost means the government will be paying out more for those subsidies.

    Rising health costs — including for hospital care and the new class of weight loss drugs — are contributing to the increase.

    Some other changes this open season:

    • People often referred to as “Dreamers” because they qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — a federal program offering some protection to those brought to the country as children without proper immigration documentation — can now enroll in ACA coverage and are eligible for subsidies.
    • Short-term plans, which are technically not ACA coverage and not subject to its benefit rules and preexisting benefit protections, can be issued for, at most, only four months of coverage, based on a Biden administration action that took effect with plans starting Sept. 1. It walks back a Trump administration rule that loosened requirements to allow insurers to offer coverage that ranged up to 364 days, and allowed insurers the option of renewing the policies for up to two additional years. Existing plans and those issued before Sept. 1 don’t fall under the new rules . But consumers who relied on the longer periods need to check their plans’ details and consider enrolling in an ACA plan instead to avoid a situation in which their short-term plan expires early or midyear, potentially leaving them unable to get coverage elsewhere for the remainder of the year.

    The sign-up process might take longer, too

    Federal regulators this year wrestled with a growing number of complaints — 200,000 in the first six months alone — from consumers who were being enrolled into or switched from ACA plans without their express permission by agents seeking to gain commissions.

    To thwart such efforts, they put new rules in place.

    What does that mean for most consumers? If you are working with a new agent — one who wasn’t already listed on your ACA plan — you will likely need to get on a three-way call with the federal marketplace to confirm that you are, indeed, authorizing that agent to make changes to your policy for the coming year. Plan on this taking additional time. No one knows how busy the call lines will get during open enrollment.

    You don’t need to use a broker to enroll. But sorting through the dozens of options on the marketplace is challenging, so most people do seek assistance. Consumers need to weigh not only the monthly premium cost, but also variations in deductibles and copayments for such things as doctor visits, hospitalization, and drugs.

    Shop around

    Experts say another consideration when choosing a plan is to check whether its network includes the doctors and hospitals you typically see, as well as whether its formulary covers your prescription medications, and how much it charges for them.

    To help with making comparisons, rules kicked in two years ago requiring insurers to include some “standardized plans” as options, which must all have the same deductibles, and costs for such things as doctor visits, emergency room care, and other consumer cost sharing.

    Even so, many people have dozens of options available, which can be daunting.

    But one piece of advice remains constant: Whether you are enrolling for the first time or have an existing plan, it’s always worth it to shop around. Even if you don’t change plans, you can make sure the one you have is still your best option.

    In most states, consumers must enroll by Dec. 15 to get coverage that begins Jan. 1. Heads up in Idaho, where open enrollment starts earlier — Oct. 15 — but also ends sooner, closing on Dec. 15. In California, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and the District of Columbia, residents can enroll through Jan. 31.

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    State emergency department audit finds $33 million deficit, $4 million embezzlement
    Virginia Mercury27 days ago
    One dead, five Va. communities under voluntary evacuation order from Tropical Depression Helene
    Virginia Mercury19 days ago
    Va. school board to pay $575K to fired teacher who refused to use transgender student’s pronouns
    Virginia Mercury16 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Virginia is the third loneliest state in the country and more headlines
    Virginia Mercury15 days ago
    FOIA Friday: Hopewell treasurer indicted on record forgery and fraud charges
    Virginia Mercury6 days ago
    When business is booming but daily living is a struggle
    Virginia Mercury21 days ago
    Homelessness on the rise in Richmond region’s older population
    Virginia Mercury17 days ago
    Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Helene
    Virginia Mercury21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Health department urges preparedness ahead of peak storm season
    Virginia Mercury23 days ago
    Nearly 85% of Virginia schools fully accredited this year, a decrease from last year
    Virginia Mercury15 days ago
    Workforce housing pilot launches to support southern and southwestern Virginia
    Virginia Mercury24 days ago
    Miyares joins multi-state lawsuit against federal change to nursing home staffing
    Virginia Mercury7 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene deaths in Virginia up to 2, future rain prompts more concern
    Virginia Mercury16 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Va. Dept. of Medical Services to tap reserve fund to cover delayed payments amid Medicaid unwinding
    Virginia Mercury1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Virginia, utilities accepting applications for heating bill assistance
    Virginia Mercury6 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy