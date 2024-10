Justice Department says Va., Youngkin illegally striking voters from rolls and more state headlines

The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

• “The Justice Department says Virginia is illegally striking voters off of voter rolls.”— NPR

• “ As failed real estate deal drags on, Richmond’s frustration with VCU mounts.”— Richmond Times-Dispatch

• “Almost 200 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia reopens.”— CNN • “ S omething in the Water date change costs VB hospitality industry.”— WTKR • “Pneumonia hospitalizations among children up 30% in Central Virginia, according to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.”— WRIC

