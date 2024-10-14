Open in App
    Justice Department says Va., Youngkin illegally striking voters from rolls and more state headlines

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago
    The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

    • “The Justice Department says Virginia is illegally striking voters off of voter rolls.”— NPR

    • “ As failed real estate deal drags on, Richmond’s frustration with VCU mounts.”— Richmond Times-Dispatch

    • “Almost 200 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia reopens.”—
    CNN • “ S omething in the Water date change costs VB hospitality industry.”— WTKR • “Pneumonia hospitalizations among children up 30% in Central Virginia, according to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.”— WRIC

    Florence Roberts
    1d ago
    That’s the reason I voted Trump/Vance EARLY 🤗
    Kb B
    1d ago
    Bullshit....he knows the law....wait a minute..... Virginia has an attorney general that is supposed to know the law....guess they're not talking....this is on you youngkin.....
