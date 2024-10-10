Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Virginia Mercury

    Miyares joins multi-state lawsuit against federal change to nursing home staffing

    By Charlotte Rene Woods,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VME5s_0w1Pp4nw00

    (Getty Images)

    Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined attorneys general from 19 states in a lawsuit over a rule change that expands staffing requirements for nursing homes, which the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services announced earlier this year.

    Nursing homes are currently required by Congress to provide eight hours of continuous registered nurse staffing per day. The new CMS rule would increase that requirement to 24 hours per day in phases — starting May 2026 for urban facilities and May 2027 for rural facilities. The rule also stipulates that nursing homes meet additional reporting requirements.

    Miyares and others in the suit allege the CMS rule will be difficult and costly for long-term care facilities to meet.

    “This new rule is yet another example of Washington bureaucrats imposing sweeping mandates without considering the devastating impact on our communities,” Miyares said in a statement. “Nursing homes in Virginia and across the country already face challenges, and this policy will force them out of business.”

    A Virginia survey from last October found that nearly half nursing home or long-term care facilities have limited new admissions because they don’t have enough workers to accommodate everyone seeking care.

    A rural healthcare committee composed of Virginia delegates has been touring the state since April, where healthcare workforce shortages were noted in meetings from Southwest Virginia to the Eastern Shore. The cohort will deliver a report with legislative and state budget recommendations by the end of this year. Addressing workforce shortages may be part of that.

    Meanwhile, the federal rule outlines a “hardship exemption” for some nursing facilities that may be unable to meet the new requirements. Qualifying facilities would post notice of their status on site and the exemption information would also be available on Medicare’s website for transparency.

    Kaiser Family Foundation reported that the federal government estimates a quarter of nursing facilities could obtain exemptions for some of the forthcoming requirements.

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Ni25ah64an39chi2U
    2d ago
    wow, because Abuse and Neglect isn't already a major problem sometimes leaving people without justice or without a family member altogether.
    Mestaz
    2d ago
    These homes are for profit and in order to be profitable they skimp on staff.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Va. school board to pay $575K to fired teacher who refused to use transgender student’s pronouns
    Virginia Mercury12 days ago
    Homelessness on the rise in Richmond region’s older population
    Virginia Mercury12 days ago
    State emergency department audit finds $33 million deficit, $4 million embezzlement
    Virginia Mercury23 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    National bus tour stops in Va., boosts Democrats’ promise to protect ACA, Inflation Reduction Act
    Virginia Mercury5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Scathing report calls for a ban of prone restraint tactics
    Virginia Mercury24 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Helene
    Virginia Mercury17 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy