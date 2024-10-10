Open in App
    Youngkin stokes unfounded fear of vast noncitizen voting in Virginia and more state headlines

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUkOT_0w1Pp3vD00

    The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

    • “Youngkin stokes fear of vast noncitizen voting in Virginia. Records don’t show it.” — The Washington Post

    • “Virginia hospitals conserve IV fluids, postpone some procedures.” — VPM

    • “RPV condemns Loudoun County Republican Committee chair’s comments on courting Muslim voters.” — VA Scope

    • “Data centers use mailers, text messages to counter pushback.” — Prince William Times

    • “Most of Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia will reopen ‘within the next week.’” — Cardinal News

