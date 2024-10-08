Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Virginia Mercury

    Study finds three Virginia universities with ‘some’ viability risks

    By Nathaniel Cline,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9gxK_0vyQhjWG00

    University of Mary Washington (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury)

    While none of Virginia’s colleges and universities are considered to be a “high” viability risk, three institutions — the University of Mary Washington, Virginia State University, and Radford University — are rated as having “some” risks that could threaten their ability to survive and operate, researchers announced on Monday in Richmond.

    According to a study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts analysis and provides oversight of state agencies on behalf of the General Assembly, each institution is “attempting to address its viability risks through various initiatives and efforts.”

    JLARC assessed Virginia’s 15 public four-year public higher education institutions in three areas: enrollment, institutional appeal and finances using data collected through 2022.

    Del. Mark Sickles, D-Arlington, chair of the commission, said there’s a number of factors that have led to the increased viability risks for some institutions, including the state’s shift to offering education based on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, or STEM, at four-year universities compared to the smaller, liberal arts schools, who are attempting to offer more STEM-education programs.

    “This is not a surprise to the presidents or the boards of visitors of all these schools,” said Sickles. “They’ve already taken some remedial action. I’m really curious whether what they’ve done now is going to work or not.”

    Researchers also found that public opinion on the value of higher education has changed while institutions, including Radford University, recover from enrollment declines over the past decade.

    Factors putting the schools at risk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iy1I_0vyQhjWG00
    A graphic showing seven institutions rated at relatively low or some viability risk and need to monitor risk factors. (Courtesy of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission)

    Radford’s viability is at risk because of declining enrollment, after JLARC found that its total full-time enrollment dropped by 26% over the past decade, more than any other four-year institution in the commonwealth including nearby Virginia Tech.

    Mary Washington and Virginia State’s viability is at risk due to the institutions’ inability to increase tuition without losing students and the age and condition of their facilities. Mary Washington also carries a risk due to its financial ratio because of its relatively high debt from absorbing foundation debt and assets.

    Between 2015-22, VSU, which has the oldest facilities in the commonwealth, experienced a decline in tuition revenue per student by 26%.

    On Monday, Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, questioned if the risks against Virginia State have any connection to the institution not being funded to the same levels as Virginia Tech after the federal government estimated a year ago that VSU is owed over $277 million in state funding from 1987 to 2020.

    Like Virginia Tech, the historically Black college in Petersburg is a land grant institution.

    “It’s an HBCU and this state is known for not having funded HBCUs to the levels that they should be funded,” Locke said.

    Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has denied the claim, stating that the U.S. Departments of Education and Agriculture used a database that the administration characterized as having “well-documented issues.”

    As part of JLARC’s study in the cost efficiency of public higher education institutions, researchers found that Christopher Newport, Longwood, and Norfolk State Universities and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise all have a “very low” viability risk.

    JLARC made no further recommendations for action in addition to the analysis and planning processes each institution conducts.

    Sickles said the state increased its funding for higher education over the past two bienniums, which includes adopting a budget that provides $205.4 million over the 2024-26 biennium to increase access, aﬀordability and degree production at public colleges and universities.

    Recommendations on spending and efficiency

    In a separate study to address the increased spending with the slow growth of enrollment, researchers recommended amending state code to place a cap on the amount of student fees and institutional funds that can be allocated to intercollegiate athletics.

    At James Madison University, athletics revenue grew by $11.8 million over 10 years, $8.7 million of which was funded by student fees and the institution without exceeding the statutory limit set in 2015.

    Researchers also recommended the legislature require institutions experiencing reductions in cost efficiency because of declining enrollment to report their efforts on how they’re working to improve enrollment operations.  JLARC also suggested amending the state code to ensure schools’ boards of visitors fully consider the impact that policies and decisions in non-instructional areas have on student costs.

    Researchers found that some institutions have not implemented efficiency strategies in areas of spending growth.

    Further, researchers added that some institutions are not “consistently” implementing efficiency strategies previously recommended by JLARC and subsequently required in the Appropriation Act.

    Total spending by Virginia’s 15 public four-year institutions increased by 64% over the past 20 years, which was adjusted for inflation. Instruction made up the largest cost.

    “Total spending by Virginia’s 15 public four-year institutions increased 64% over the past 20 years. This was greater than the national average for public four-year institutions during that time period, which was 50 percent.”

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Avery
    2d ago
    government must invest in higher education opportunities for low-income families.
    john nemeth
    2d ago
    This study, like most studies, suffers from lag. Radford University is experiencing a tremendous surge in enrollment and tension. this fact combined with the announcement this weekend of a $107,000, 000 total for their Together Campaign flies in the face of this analysis, which fades in the light of day. Don't buy it!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Virginia teachers reaffirm suit against Harrisonburg schools over transgender student policies
    Virginia Mercury2 days ago
    Congress debates problem gambling as sports bettors trend younger
    Virginia Mercury19 hours ago
    Miyares joins multi-state lawsuit against federal change to nursing home staffing
    Virginia Mercury19 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern5 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy