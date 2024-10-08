Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Virginia Mercury

    Appalachian Power restores power throughout Southwest Virginia and other headlines

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUkOT_0vyQhhko00

    The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

    • “Appalachian Power restores power throughout Southwest Virginia.” — Cardinal News

    • “Henrico registrar rejects Elon Musk repost questioning Henrico voter turnout in 2020 election.” — Henrico Citizen

    • “Good, Lynchburg council members attend inaugural ‘muster’ for new militia recruits.”— News & Advance

    • “Virginia Beach’s Military Aviation Museum receives historic $100 million gift.” — WHRO

    • “The ‘godmother of rock ‘n’ roll’ called Richmond her home for a decade.” — Richmond Times-Dispatch

    SUPPORT: YOU MAKE OUR WORK POSSIBLE

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    FOIA Friday: Court records disclose crimes alleged against man Chesterfield County police shot
    Virginia Mercury13 days ago
    Scathing report calls for a ban of prone restraint tactics
    Virginia Mercury22 days ago
    When business is booming but daily living is a struggle
    Virginia Mercury15 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Virginia’s electric vehicle transition depends on the power grid. How is it faring?
    Virginia Mercury8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 hours ago
    Va. school board to pay $575K to fired teacher who refused to use transgender student’s pronouns
    Virginia Mercury10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena18 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy