Neighbors around City Of Manassas are sharing some helpful free deals this week, from bedroom furniture to yard help. Here’s a quick look at what’s available right now.

Item/Service: Free leaf cleanup help

Location: Independence, Manassas, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is offering to do leaf cleanup. This is a great option if you have a yard full of leaves and need an extra hand. The poster asks that you send a message if you’re interested, so you can work out details like timing and exact area to be cleaned.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Girls bedroom furniture (nightstand + bookshelf)

Location: Riverview, Manassas, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This freebie includes:

Elegant off-white nightstand with three drawers and decorative trim

with and Off-white 2-shelf bookshelf with decorative trim

Perfect for a child’s or teen’s room, or anyone who likes a light, classic style. Be sure to ask the poster about exact dimensions and how soon it needs to be picked up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large pile of cut logs (firewood)

Location: Round Top, Manassas, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor has a large pile of cut logs, described as perfect for firewood. The post notes these logs are for sale, not free, but it may still be a good local option if you need wood for a fireplace or fire pit. Contact the poster for price, quantity, and pickup details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and local deals in City Of Manassas tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.