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📋 Arlington, VA Admin Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $120K+
Arlington is busy right now with admin and office roles, especially in defense, aviation, and consulting. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Administrative Assistant (Aviation)
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour
- Support an aviation operations team with scheduling, documentation, and airport badging. Great fit if you have 3+ years admin experience, are bilingual Spanish/English, and can work 8:30am–5:00pm with solid benefits.
(Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same role, so apply through whichever site you prefer.)
Executive Coordinator (Veterans Encouraged to Apply)
- Employer: Nakupuna Companies
- Location: Pentagon / Mark Center, Arlington, VA (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $75,000–$110,000/year
- Provide expert-level admin support to senior defense leaders: manage complex calendars, travel (DTS/JTR), and high-level visitors. You’ll need Top Secret/SCI clearance, strong MS Office skills, and prior executive-level support experience.
Records Management Consultant
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid in DC area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $74,000–$124,000/year
- Lead records management for a federal cybersecurity division, coordinating inventories, file plans, and compliance with DHS/CISA/NARA rules. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in records/info governance, and ability to obtain a Public Trust.
Associate Facilities Coordinator / Front Desk (R6005)
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Arlington, VA (on-site in a SCIF)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Salary within company range + bonus + benefits + equity (exact range not listed)
- Front desk role in a secure defense-tech office: greet visitors, manage badges, schedule rooms, and support facilities and security. You’ll need 1–3 years front desk/admin experience and an active Secret clearance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.