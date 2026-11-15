Arlington is busy right now with admin and office roles, especially in defense, aviation, and consulting. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour

Support an aviation operations team with scheduling, documentation, and airport badging. Great fit if you have 3+ years admin experience, are bilingual Spanish/English, and can work 8:30am–5:00pm with solid benefits.

(Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same role, so apply through whichever site you prefer.)

Employer: Nakupuna Companies

Location: Pentagon / Mark Center, Arlington, VA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $75,000–$110,000/year

Provide expert-level admin support to senior defense leaders: manage complex calendars, travel (DTS/JTR), and high-level visitors. You’ll need Top Secret/SCI clearance, strong MS Office skills, and prior executive-level support experience.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid in DC area)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $74,000–$124,000/year

Lead records management for a federal cybersecurity division, coordinating inventories, file plans, and compliance with DHS/CISA/NARA rules. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in records/info governance, and ability to obtain a Public Trust.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Arlington, VA (on-site in a SCIF)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary within company range + bonus + benefits + equity (exact range not listed)

Salary within company range (exact range not listed) Front desk role in a secure defense-tech office: greet visitors, manage badges, schedule rooms, and support facilities and security. You’ll need 1–3 years front desk/admin experience and an active Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.